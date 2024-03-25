EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVE opened at $10.94 on Thursday. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVe Mobility Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

