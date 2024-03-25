Evercore ISI Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $78.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.38.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

