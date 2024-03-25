EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.42. 535,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,807,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVGO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,002 shares of company stock valued at $234,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EVgo by 34.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 67.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 238.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EVgo in the first quarter worth about $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 121.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

