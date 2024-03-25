Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $6.06

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $6.22. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 140,710 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Exscientia Trading Down 1.2 %
Institutional Trading of Exscientia
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth $1,040,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 405,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.
