FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Melius upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.41.

Shares of FDX opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

