FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Melius raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.70.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after acquiring an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.