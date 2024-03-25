FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $323.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FDX. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.41.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 7.4 %

FDX stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average is $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,812,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,758,898,000 after acquiring an additional 82,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after acquiring an additional 880,894 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.