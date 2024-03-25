Fei USD (FEI) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001428 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $83,114.28 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,415,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,156,482 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,415,149.62526764 with 15,156,482.24250535 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95955673 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $83,274.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

