Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) is Tran Capital Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,796 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises 6.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Ferguson worth $51,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 150.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.83. 1,075,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,394. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.70 and its 200 day moving average is $179.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $222.39.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

