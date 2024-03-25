Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RACE. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RACE opened at $433.29 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $261.26 and a one year high of $435.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.18.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily