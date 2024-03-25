Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 184.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 879,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 52,833 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 666,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 481,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 314,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

