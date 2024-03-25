Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $56.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $51.63 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 926,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 598,847 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

