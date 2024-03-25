Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %
FITBO stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
