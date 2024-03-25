Financial Contrast: Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) vs. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Okta 0 20 11 0 2.35

Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.25%. Okta has a consensus target price of $100.39, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Okta.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $1.19 billion N/A $311.68 million $0.30 24.50 Okta $2.26 billion 7.85 -$355.00 million ($2.17) -48.91

Full Truck Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance 26.19% 6.69% 6.10% Okta -15.69% -5.69% -3.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Okta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Okta on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials. It also provides Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Lifecycle Management enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; Okta Identity Governance provides identity access management and identity governance solutions; Advanced Server Access offers access management to secure cloud infrastructure; Okta Privileged Access enables organizations to reduce risk with unified access and governance management for on-premises and cloud resources; and Okta Workforce Identity Workflows. In addition, the company offers Universal Login, which allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; and Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protects customers from different types of malicious traffic. Further, it provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Passwordless, Machine to Machine, Private Cloud, Organizations, Actions and Extensibility, and Enterprise Connections. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

