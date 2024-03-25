Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.
FC traded up C$0.15 on Monday, reaching C$11.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,704. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.63. The company has a market cap of C$396.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 7.72. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$9.41 and a 52-week high of C$11.85.
