Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance

FC traded up C$0.15 on Monday, reaching C$11.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,704. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.63. The company has a market cap of C$396.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 7.72. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$9.41 and a 52-week high of C$11.85.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.