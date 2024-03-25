First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $69.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

FAF stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

