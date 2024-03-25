First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

First Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $35.38. 19,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $97.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,463,000 after acquiring an additional 817,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,768,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,008,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

