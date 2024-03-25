First Farmers Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:FFMR)

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
First Farmers Financial Stock Performance
Shares of First Farmers Financial stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. First Farmers Financial has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile
