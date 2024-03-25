First Farmers Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:FFMR)

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Farmers Financial stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. First Farmers Financial has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

See Also

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

