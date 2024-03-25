First National Financial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

First National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE FN traded up C$0.32 on Monday, hitting C$37.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,825. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

