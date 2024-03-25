First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.47

Shares of First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 8758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
First Pacific Stock Down 2.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.
First Pacific Company Profile
First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.
