First PREMIER Bank Acquires 751 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,764.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,419,000 after buying an additional 95,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,313. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

