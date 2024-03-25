First PREMIER Bank Buys 3,000 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $345.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,084. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $237.32 and a one year high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.01.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.