First PREMIER Bank Buys 305 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $80.24. 2,621,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,624,608. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
