First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

