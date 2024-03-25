First PREMIER Bank Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.63. 5,229,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,137,889. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.