First PREMIER Bank Has $5.23 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.87. 7,858,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,227,790. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.