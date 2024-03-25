First PREMIER Bank Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 203,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $257,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $526.15. 374,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,824. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $364.88 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $511.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.55.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

