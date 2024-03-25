First PREMIER Bank Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,869 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,811. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

