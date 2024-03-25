First PREMIER Bank Purchases 1,091 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

FTCS traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $84.74. 242,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $85.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

