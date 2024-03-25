First PREMIER Bank Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,184 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for 3.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned about 7.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

PHDG traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 41,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,045. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $186.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

