First PREMIER Bank Sells 195 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.64. 2,984,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,873. The company has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

