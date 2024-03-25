First PREMIER Bank Sells 2,950 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after buying an additional 423,889 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,982 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 312,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 41,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.12. 233,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,071. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

