First PREMIER Bank Sells 6,730 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,900. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.