First PREMIER Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,896. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 238.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.90%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.