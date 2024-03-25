First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $56.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.