Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $204.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $214.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Mizuho began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.88.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average of $184.81. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after purchasing an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

