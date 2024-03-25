Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.88.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

