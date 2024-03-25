FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 413,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 184,463 shares.The stock last traded at $41.04 and had previously closed at $41.09.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGV. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 47.2% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth $147,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

