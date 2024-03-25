Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $46.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Flowserve stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $163,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $59,261,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,041,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,745,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

