Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Holdings Lifted by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 194,873 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $28,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.92. 495,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.