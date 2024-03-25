Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Up 8.3%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.42. 1,553,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,687,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

