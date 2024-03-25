Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,153,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,309 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.21% of Monster Beverage worth $124,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

