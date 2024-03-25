Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $37.47 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.39. 3,391,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,351. The company has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

