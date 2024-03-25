Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $64.25 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,786 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $64,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,853. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

