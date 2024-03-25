Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,031,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.98% of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF worth $101,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $570,000.

NYSEARCA SIO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 984. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds income producing debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a bottom-up security selection process.

