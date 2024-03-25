Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,682 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.48% of DuPont de Nemours worth $158,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 638,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,000. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

