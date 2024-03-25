Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 11,478 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,191,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $208,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.89. 15,194,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,047,703. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.