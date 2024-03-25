Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 4,019 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $47,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,261,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.24. 6,650,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,608,400. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

