Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,464,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,316 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $143,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

SWK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.89. 368,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

