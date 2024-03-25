Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,429,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 98,453 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $71,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $869,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.07. 32,161,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,963,914. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

